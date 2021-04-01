Randall County officials looking for missing 22-year-old woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials need help in locating a missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen March 30.
Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo, has been missing since Tuesday, March 30, during her break shift at Plains Dairy on N. Taylor.
Video surveillance shows Gilbert walking to the Plains Dairy Parking lot just before 8:00 p.m. that night, and coworkers may have seen her talking with a Hispanic male in the parking lot around the same time.
Approximately 20 minutes later, Brianna’s significant other received a text from Brianna’s phone which read, “I love you,” but Brianna did not respond to further texts that evening.
When her significant other arrived to pick Brianna up at the end of her shift that night, Brianna was not there.
Plains Dairy staff members said they had not seen Brianna since around 8:00 p.m.
Brianna was scheduled to work a shift which began at Noon today, Thursday, April 1, but she did not show up.
Her supervisors say Brianna has always arrived at work on time. Both Brianna’s significant other and her mother, who drove into town from Oklahoma to search for her daughter, say it is uncharacteristic of Brianna to disappear without a word.
Brianna is 22 years old. She has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs approximately 135 pounds.
She was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored poncho.
If you have any information regarding Brianna call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 469-58585.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.