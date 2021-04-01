National Athletic Training Month, Caprock High program essential to health care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On the last day of March, it’s time to look back at some of our local heroes who are essential to health care in athletics. The Caprock Longhorns have a strong team of students that lead the charge, and we would like to say thank you during National Athletic Training Month.
This past year has been challenging for everyone in the health industry, including athletic trainers. The month of March spreads awareness about their important work in health care.
“Experiencing the sports medicine world and also learning about sports medicine going into their next part of life,” said Caprock Athletic Trainer and teacher Charles Legmeg.
“I started looking into stuff like this my eighth grade year when I had my knee surgery,” said Caprock sophomore Genesis Castaneda. “I really felt like I got a calling.”
Caprock High provides an opportunity for students to get involved and learn about anatomy, physiology and how the body works with hands on training. They start their day early and continue to help athletes after school at games and practices.
“We’re here earlier mostly before anyone else at school to check in the kids that are hurt,” said Legmeg.
“The most common injuries probably sprains and strains,” said Caprock sophomore Chantel Cisneros. “Sometimes dislocations. Sometimes concussions.”
Caprock trusts the knowledge gained from their student trainers and allows them to evaluate and take care of athletes on their own at times.
“They don’t travel with us because they have to stay here for other games and they give us that independence where we can learn from ourselves where we don’t always have to be with them,” said Castaneda.
“We just help them recover, rehabilitate and whatever other necessary steps to get back on the field or on the court,” said Legmeg.
