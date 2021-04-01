Easter events to be held this Saturday

By Bailie Myers | April 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 10:55 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Amarillo Zoo have Easter events lined up for Saturday.

‘EGGstravaganza” will be held at DHDC with various time slots available for admission.

Activities include an egg scramble for children to collect candy or toy-filled eggs.

Tickets can be purchases in advance online.

The Amarillo Zoo will have their annual Easter Eggcitement event from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The event includes costume characters, food by Yolo’s food truck, and music by Andy Chase Cundiff.

Tickets are available online or in person.

