Coffee Memorial hosts blood drive at Kids Inc. Warehouse
What's In Your Egg Blood Drive (Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Bailie Myers | April 1, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 6:59 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking the community to donate blood today at Kinds Inc.

The “What’s in your Egee!” blood drive will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kinds Inc. Warehouse at 2201 S.E. 27th Avenue.

Donors will receive a t-shirt, a free VIP Jump Pass to AMP’d and a coupon for a free Water Still tea.

In addition, every donor can pick an egg out of a basket for a chance to win a gift card worth $5 to $100.

Donors are asked to make an appointment by calling 806-220-9671.

Easter is almost here and you know what that means? It's time to see "What's in your Egg!" Donate blood this Thursday,...

Posted by Coffee Memorial Blood Center on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

