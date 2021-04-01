Coffee Memorial hosts blood drive at Kids Inc. Warehouse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking the community to donate blood today at Kinds Inc.
The “What’s in your Egee!” blood drive will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kinds Inc. Warehouse at 2201 S.E. 27th Avenue.
Donors will receive a t-shirt, a free VIP Jump Pass to AMP’d and a coupon for a free Water Still tea.
In addition, every donor can pick an egg out of a basket for a chance to win a gift card worth $5 to $100.
Donors are asked to make an appointment by calling 806-220-9671.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.