APD honors Trooper Chad Walker who was killed in the line of duty

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Central Texas DPS Trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty made his final journey home to Groesbeck last night.
38-year-old Chad Walker was shot repeatedly Friday night as he stopped to help a stranded motorist.
The suspect was found the day after the shooting, dead on an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Walker’s body was accompanied by a procession of fellow officers from the hospital to a funeral home.
He is survived by his wife and four-children.
“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon an one o’clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”
Sargent Burr, “I am out here at the Amarillo Police Department, and we are doing a one minute um, for the Texas DPS Trooper, one minute of light for the DPS Trooper that was killed earlier this week.”
