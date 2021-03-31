West Texas A&M guard Joel Murray enters NCAA transfer portal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M men’s basketball junior guard Joel “JoJo” Murray entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. This allows other schools, especially D1, to reach out and pick up the 6-foot guard for their rosters.
Murray finished his junior season with 513 total points, 136 rebounds, 92 assists and 41 steals. He holds the WT record for career steals at 174. The NABC All-American announced his decision on Twitter about his plans on pursuing a new opportunity.
He joins Lady Buffs guard and Amarillo High alum Lexy Hightower in the transfer portal.
