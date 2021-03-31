Officials: Man wanted for trafficking, sexual assault of a child

Francisco Tzep-Gachiac (Source: RSCO)
By Bailie Myers | March 31, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 5:54 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for trafficking and sexual assault of a child.

Officials identified the man as Francisco Tzep-Gachiac and said there is a warrant out for his arrest.

He is wanted on charges of trafficking and sexually assaulting a child younger than 17 years, according to RCSO.

Those with information on Tzep-Gachiac’s location are asked to call Randall County officials at (806) 468-5800.

For a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

