Officials: Man wanted for trafficking, sexual assault of a child

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for trafficking and sexual assault of a child.
Officials identified the man as Francisco Tzep-Gachiac and said there is a warrant out for his arrest.
He is wanted on charges of trafficking and sexually assaulting a child younger than 17 years, according to RCSO.
Those with information on Tzep-Gachiac’s location are asked to call Randall County officials at (806) 468-5800.
For a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
