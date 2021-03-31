New Mexico expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all ages 16 and up

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Department of Health in New Mexico announced that all New Mexicans ages 16 and up are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.
Currently, phases 1a, 1B and 1C are eligible, Beginning Monday, April 5, Phase 2 will be eligible as well.
“President Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1. New Mexico will meet that mark nearly a month early,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.
The DOH will continue to prioritize the vaccine for Phase 1A, which is New Mexicans age 75 and older and 60 and older with a chronic condition.
The CDC has also indicated that states should expect an increase in vaccine supply in the coming weeks.
