New Amarillo fire station number 5 complete, new features to improve response time

“This building has a lot more technology in it, integrated into it. It also, we got some outside architects to design these with our guys in mind whereas in the past they might not have thought of some of the things. Like for example, we have sort of a warm zone and a hot zone set up for our guys to leave their gear in and wash their gear without bringing it in to the station. And that was never something that we had before,” said Jeff Justus, Amarillo Fire Department’s community liaison.