Land donated for new transportation terminal that is set to open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Plans are in place to open a new bus terminal in Amarillo. After years in the works, the City of Amarillo has been donated the land and raised the funds needed to open a new multi-modal terminal.
Along with Amarillo City Transit, services like Greyhound, Panhandle Transit, and Cord Care Transportation will all be able to operate out of the same location.
The idea behind the project is to create a sort of hub for all transportation needs.
The new terminal will be located near the Rock Island trail by SW 6th street and Bowie.
After looking at various locations, they decided this industrial area away from neighborhoods would be the best fit to expand their services.
The Director at Amarillo City Transit, Marita Wellage-Reiley, says the current terminal downtown has been open since 2001 and is not only outdated, but too small for the buses they recently bought.
“Right now, we can have twelve buses that can meet in the downtown center at once, but we will have up to 18 that can meet all at once and that is for growth,” said Reiley.
She adds given 35 percent of the current rider’s transfer buses at the terminal, having everything in one spot and selling tickets on-site will be more efficient.
They will also redesign the routes and look at ways to cut trip times.
“We will be going out to the public, talking to them about what their ideas are and where they need service. So, we will be doing a whole new route design,” said Reiley “The buses won’t run on a 45-minute run time, we hope to get most of the routes to 30 minutes.”
She says having multiple services out of one location is a trend in larger cities across the county and will help people who depend on public transportation here.
However, this is still the panhandle and access to transportation in the more rural areas remains an issue.
That is why one of the chosen partners is Panhandle Transit, which provides a curb-to-curb service for many residents across the Panhandle to Amarillo.
“The ones it is going to help the most is our clients, because they are actually going to have a way to get around Amarillo instead of just sitting in the bus and waiting for a ride home,” said Lylene Springer, transportation director at Panhandle Transit.
She says now people will be able to get off at the terminal and already be in place to take a bus to anywhere in the city or catch a Greyhound to go out of town.
The site is vacant right now, but come fall of next year, it will be a full-blown operation with a little over 200 thousand people expected to pass through annually.
The current city and Greyhound terminal will close once the new one opens.
