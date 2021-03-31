Lady Sandies top Caprock in extras on error

Amarillo held an 8-5 lead in the fifth inning on a chopper to shortstop from Lady Sandies’ Kylee Lansbury. Caprock closed the gap in the sixth and seventh innings, tying it up at 8-all on an RBI single to deep left center from Aubri Hernandez. In the top of the eighth, Amarillo at bat with one out and bases loaded, Caprock delivered strike two. The runner on first got an early head start, so the Lady Horns’ catcher threw for the out but that opened the third baseline for Amarillo’s Tatem Pendergraft. She raced home, slid and scored for the go-ahead 9-8 win.