Lady Sandies top Caprock in extras on error

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Lady Horns, undefeated in district play (2-0), hosted the Amarillo High Lady Sandies for a District 3-5A duel. The two teams battled back and forth to extra innings, and on an error in the eighth the Lady Sandies took the 9-8 lead. Amarillo secured the win over Caprock on defense in the bottom of the frame.
Amarillo held an 8-5 lead in the fifth inning on a chopper to shortstop from Lady Sandies’ Kylee Lansbury. Caprock closed the gap in the sixth and seventh innings, tying it up at 8-all on an RBI single to deep left center from Aubri Hernandez. In the top of the eighth, Amarillo at bat with one out and bases loaded, Caprock delivered strike two. The runner on first got an early head start, so the Lady Horns’ catcher threw for the out but that opened the third baseline for Amarillo’s Tatem Pendergraft. She raced home, slid and scored for the go-ahead 9-8 win.
