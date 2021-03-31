Crews fight 5 semi-truck fires at Amarillo travel center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters worked the scene of a fire involving multiple semi-trucks at a travel center off Interstate 40 this morning.
The fire began at the Hana Travel Plaza on Interstate 40 just east of Amarillo.
“We do have five trucks that are pretty much a total loss,” said Cody Snyder, public information officer for AFD.
Though an official cause has not been released, officials said one truck contained pool chemicals that may have something to do with the spark.
Another truck was filled with recycled plastic, which Snyder said presents a challenge when extinguishing a fire.
The fire has caused smoke that officials warn may be toxic due to the plastic materials.
