Court documents: Amarillo man shot and killed during robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Criminal complaints filed against the three men accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Trever Riley reveal more details about the case.
The court records show Brent Smith, Colton Pullen and Ricky Peebles killed Riley on March 26 while robbing him.
The capital murder charges show there was a woman who witnessed the shooting.
Riley was found dead in his home on March 26 when officers responded to a welfare check.
Police arrested Smith on Monday and Pullen on Tuesday in Amarillo.
Police arrested Peebles in Lubbock on Tuesday.
Each of the men face a $1 million bond recommendation.
They are all in the Potter County Detention Center.
