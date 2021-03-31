Cool for one more day

Cooler air in place today is leading to cooler overnight temperatures in the low 30s, which will hinder daytime warming for our Wednesday. In that case, expect highs roughly on par with what we saw on Tuesday, highs in the 50s and 60s for much of the area, with calm winds out of the north at about 10 mph with sunny skies. As we go into the 2nd half of the week, winds will turn back out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, bringing temperatures back up into the 70s for Easter weekend then 80s can be expected for early next week. Unfortunately as of right now, the remainder of the forecast is dry.