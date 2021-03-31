CNS Pantex presents Big Brothers Big Sisters with $10,000 donation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - CNS Pantex presented Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle with a $10,000 donation today.
According to a news release, the donation will help defend potential in the youth of the Texas Panhandle.
“Pantex has been a proud sponsor of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake event for 18 years, and it is our hope that these funds will aid in recruiting and training mentors, while supporting the continued service to children in need in Amarillo and Canyon,” said Todd Ailes, Vice President and Site Manager, Pantex.
Emily Nance, Executive Director said, “Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle has been making a positive impact in the lives of children since 1961. Along with a dedicated community of volunteer mentors, CNS Pantex has played a key role in helping champion our mission to build and support one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible future for youth in Amarillo and Canyon.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters will host Bowl for Kids’ Sake on Saturday, May 1 from 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at Western Bowl. If you want to participate, click here.
