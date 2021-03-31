Canyon ISD teachers receives $15,000 grant from the Education Foundation

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD teachers were awarded over $15,000 in education support grants on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 30 and March 31 as part of the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD’s spring grant program.
“Kids come to us with all different levels of learnings and all different levels of gaps—especially in light of the world right now,” Katie Gilliland, a Canyon High School algebra I teacher, said. “We have to make sure that we cover everything to the best of our ability.”
Teachers and administrators have two opportunities a year to apply for grants from the Foundation.
A committee made up of Foundation board members analyzes grant applications to ensure they meet criteria for approval.
“It’s a joy to be able to continue to support these teachers with these spring grants. Their work to find new and innovative ways to educate our students is inspiring,” Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Executive Director Kelly Norman said. “With the help of our donors, we are committed to helping Canyon ISD provide impactful educational experiences every year.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.