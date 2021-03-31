The BullHorn, featuring Bulls captain Nick Martino

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome to the first story on The BullHorn, which features athletes on the Amarillo hockey team. The series gives fans an inside look of what it sounds like on the ice and how the athlete makes an impact on the team. Meet Bulls Captain Nick Martino.
“He just told me he looked upon me as a leader, and he thinks you know at that point in the season we were struggling a little bit. He thinks that one of the biggest solutions was getting leadership in the room,” said Martino.
“I’m glad that Nick is wearing the C for our team. He’s scored some big goals for us. Makes plays when we need them but more importantly than anything he brings the leadership on the bench, on the ice and in the locker room,” said Bulls Head Coach Rocky Russo.
The 5-foot-8, 165 pound forward has played three seasons in the NAHL, twice with the Johnstown Tomahawks, and now with the Bulls. Between Johnstown and Amarillo, Martino joined the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Junior A Hockey Club in British Columbia. COVID forced the Pennsylvania native to play back in America where he found a home in Amarillo.
So far this season, the captain has tallied 10 goals and 15 assists in 37 games. Next year, Martino will play Division 1 college hockey with Army-West Point.
“We’re excited. We’re going to make this last run here in Amarillo special, and for the guys like me it’s our last year,” said Martino. “We’re going to give it everything we got to make sure the Robertson Cup comes back here.”
Up next, the Bulls host NAHL South Division leader Shreveport Mudbugs for a two-game homestand. The puck drops on Friday, April 2 at 7:05 p.m.
