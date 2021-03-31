Amarillo Public Health says 30% of area adults now vaccinated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a news conference this morning, city leaders and health experts continued to encourage vaccinations as the state expanded eligibility to every person over 18 years of age on Monday.
Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said about 30% of adults in the area have been vaccinated at this time.
The city’s vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center has given just over 110,000 total doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a total that includes all first and second doses administered at the clinic.
“The vaccine is very effective at preventing illness, especially preventing severe illness,” said Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “There is more and more data that actually proves it’s very effective at preventing asymptomatic transmission.”
As of yesterday, the current five-day new case average is 19 cases per day.
Though case numbers in the area have fallen, health experts continue to encourage those eligible to receive a vaccination.
“There’s just so many good reasons that we need to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Milton. “Go to the civic center. We have plenty.”
