Amarillo Police Department gets new technology to send surveys to 911 or non-emergency callers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is launching a new technology to enable the department to follow up with citizens who call 911 or the non-emergency line from a cell phone.
The technology also allows the department to close the communication loop by collecting feedback on each person’s experience with APD.
The SPIDR Tech platform will send short surveys to customers when a call for service is finished. The survey asks questions about overall satisfaction, resolution status, trust and customer service.
“The Amarillo Police Department is committed to improving our communication with the public. This technology will give callers some basic information before the officer arrives on scene, and a chance to give feedback on the quality of service at the conclusion of the call. We feel like this will improve our responses and help us continue to build trust within the Amarillo community,” said Chief Martin Birkenfeld.
APD says the text messages containing the survey will be clear that they came from the department and is not a scam.
