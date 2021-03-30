Report: Amarillo saw more than 43% drop in flights in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo air travel dropped by almost 44% last year, according to a February report.
The International Air Transport Association described last year as a catastrophe.
“Last year was a catastrophe. There is no other way to describe it. What recovery there was over the Northern hemisphere summer season stalled in autumn and the situation turned dramatically worse over the year-end holiday season, as more severe travel restrictions were imposed in the face of new outbreaks and new strains of COVID-19,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, From April to September, Amarillo lost more than 43% of its flights due to cancellations.
Lubbock flights dropped by 33%.
