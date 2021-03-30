Randall’s Slade Harris breaks THSPA State Records

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall High School powerlifter Slade Harris broke the THSPA state championship total record at 1,835 pounds. He surpassed the Division 1, 198 pound weight class record by 55 pounds, a feat set back in 2010. Harris also broke the bench press record at 480 pounds, which was 45 pounds more than the previous record.
Harris lifted a 685 pound squat and 670 pound deadlift, earning the state title, and what is even more impressive were his practice lifts prior to the state meet.
“I am actually handling more weights in training than I am in the meet. My first attempt broke the record so I was pretty hyped about that one,” said Harris.
“Slade knows how to prepare for this sport. He understands how to take care of his body. He understands nutrition, he understands rest, he understands training programs. But, like I said, he’s been a class act at Randall High School and I hope the best for him. If he is going to shoot for something, I promise you he knows how to do it,” said Head Coach Grady Benton.
