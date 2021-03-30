Outdoor activities begin at Friendship Senior Center in Clovis

CLOVIS, Texas (KFDA) - The Friendship Senior Center in Clovis is beginning outdoor activities again after being closed for more than a year.
Representatives said the center will be expanding activities to include outdoor tea time, parking lot bingo and outdoor exercise classes.
“I’m so glad to see some of the restrictions lifted so that we can begin to meet again in person with our seniors,” said Barbara Riggan. “It has been a difficult time for everyone. I am grateful to the staff for all they have done to facilitate virtual activities. We are all looking forward to meeting in-person with our outdoor activities.”
For questions or information on activities at the center, contact the Senior Services Department at (575) 769-7908.
