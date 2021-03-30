Dumas police arrest one person charged with murder for March 6 shooting

Alejandra Urbina, charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in Dumas shooting (Source: family photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 2:16 PM

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department has arrested one person for the shooting death of Johnny Villegas.

Police say they arrested Alejandra Urbina on March 29 for charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The charges stem from March 6 when officers responded to a home near North Meredith Avenue and North 3rd Street and found Johnny Villegas with a gunshot wound.

Villegas died later that day.

The Dumas Police Department, DPS Texas Rangers and the 69th District Attorney’s Office investigated this case.

A grand jury reviewed the case on March 29 and indicted Urbina on the charges.

