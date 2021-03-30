Dumas police arrest one person charged with murder for March 6 shooting

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department has arrested one person for the shooting death of Johnny Villegas.
Police say they arrested Alejandra Urbina on March 29 for charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
The charges stem from March 6 when officers responded to a home near North Meredith Avenue and North 3rd Street and found Johnny Villegas with a gunshot wound.
Villegas died later that day.
The Dumas Police Department, DPS Texas Rangers and the 69th District Attorney’s Office investigated this case.
A grand jury reviewed the case on March 29 and indicted Urbina on the charges.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.