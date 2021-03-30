Cooling Down

After reaching into the low 80s yesterday, an early morning cold front will keep us in the 50s, and maybe 60s at the warmest for our Tuesday. Winds will pick up as we head into the mid-morning hours, reaching upwards of 20-25 mph at times, calming as we head into the afternoon and evening, setting the tone for a calm evening with calmer conditions in the forecast. Clear skies will also be seen across the area for the next few days, marking a mostly quiet period with no rain currently in the forecast.