APD asking for help identifying suspect in business burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a burglary suspect that shattered a window and stole from a business in Amarillo earlier this month.
Officers responded to an alarm at a store near 10th Avenue and Plains Boulevard on Monday, March 15.
Upon arrival, they found the front window shattered.
APD said the suspect was seen on video committing the crime.
Those with information on this crime are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
