Another cool day...

It took awhile but the winds started to finally come down for a nice but cool afternoon. We will be at or below freezing for the early morning hours but the winds will be light and the skies will be clear. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s for Wednesday afternoon but with light winds it will be a nice day. Warmer weather will settle in for the end of the week with highs climbing back into the 60s for Thursday and 70s for Good Friday. Easter weekend looks to be warm and breezy.