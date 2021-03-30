Amarillo COVID-19 report for March 30 shows 26 new cases, 4 recoveries, 3 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 208 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 26 new cases, four recoveries and three deaths.
The report shows two deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.
There are now 17,150 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,448 in Randall County.
32,675 people have recovered and 715 have died.
There is one pending test.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 4.13%.
There are 50,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 197
Briscoe County: 76
Carson County: 246
Castro County: 650
Childress County: 1,312
Collingsworth County: 190
Cottle County: 137
Dallam County: 1,019
Deaf Smith County: 2,746
Donley County: 170
Gray County: 1,730
Hall County: 322
Hansford County: 365
Hartley County: 726
Hemphill County: 504
Hutchinson County: 1,067
Lipscomb County: 273
Moore County: 1,920
Motley County: 36
Ochiltree County: 922
Oldham County: 111
Parmer County: 827
Potter County: 17,150
Randall County: 16,448
Roberts County: 52
Sherman County: 140
Swisher County: 393
Wheeler County: 432
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
There are 51,783 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 142
Briscoe County: 126
Carson County: 362
Castro County: 859
Childress County: 1,306
Collingsworth County: 248
Cottle County: 181
Dallam County: 1,007
Deaf Smith County: 2,671
Donley County: 323
Gray County: 1,894
Hall County: 394
Hartley County: 714
Hansford County: 759
Hemphill County: 535
Hutchinson County: 1,418
Lipscomb County: 274
Motley County: 76
Moore County: 2,127
Ochiltree County: 993
Oldham County: 218
Parmer County: 1,121
Potter County: 16,622
Randall County: 16,053
Roberts County: 53
Sherman County: 128
Swisher County: 721
Wheeler County: 458
There have also been 1,330 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 29
Childress County: 16
Collingsworth County: 9
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 64
Donley County: 13
Gray County: 54
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 69
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 25
Oldham County: 4
Moore County: 68
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 34
Potter County: 430
Randall County: 285
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 12
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 453
Cimarron County: 203
Texas County: 3,473
There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 6
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 25
There have been 4,007 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 431
Cimarron: 197
Texas County: 3,379
There are 7,569 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5,035
Quay County: 427
Roosevelt County: 1,863
Union County: 244
There have been 142 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 72
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 53
Union County: 9
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.