AC hosting virtual job fair to hire 100 new teachers for summer camp and classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AC Kids’ College is looking for people wanting to teach summer camps and classes.
Amarillo College is hiring more than 100 people to teach summer camps and classes.
These people will be older teens and adults based on Thursday’s April 1 job fair.
The available positions are:
- Community Enrichment Teacher, must be 18 yrs. or older
- Community Enrichment Assistant Teacher, must be 16 yrs. or older
- There is over 100 openings with competitive pay
Join the Virtual Hiring Fair from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Zoom for a special hiring event.
Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and interview online. All positions are 19 hrs per week.
To register for the event, click here.
For the Community Enrichment Teacher Application, click here.
For the Community Enrichment Assistant Teacher Application, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.