WT Spring Football Practice

CANYON, Texas - It’s never too early to prepare for the upcoming football season. WT has been hosting their spring football practices open to the public. There are now 8 more practices left until the spring game.
Head Coach Hughes talks about the improvements that need to be made as well as what is already working.
Hughes says, “Coming into spring ball, we are trying to look for our defense to create more turnovers, number one, from that side of the ball. Fly to the football. Offensively we gotta do better in the red zone and do better on 3rd downs. I think the 3rd down was a big problem for us to continue to move the ball and continue drives, and we got to protect the ball.”
He explained how there is a long list of wide receivers they are going to have to cut down. Some already making the job easy for him. Some of the positives that the coaches are seeing from spring practices are in the offensive side of the ball.
“I think Nick Gerber and Caleb Arreola for the quarterback stand point have done a really good job. We got really good running backs that are competetion stepping in.” Hughes says. “Young guys like Isaiah Smallwood and Xavier Dodson. Our offensive line is continuing to grow together and I think they’re going to be the best part of our team right now.”
Spring practices are free and open to the public. The Spring Game is slated for April 17th at 6p.m.
