Windy Week Ahead

Temperatures are on the rise for your Monday today, however the winds are rising right along with it. The entirety of the region is under a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. CST this evening because not only will we see highs in the low 80s, winds will pick up out of the southwest at 20-25 with gusts close to 40 possible at times. Pairing all this together, RH% values will drop down in the single digits, prompting this danger, so make sure to practice smart fire safety on a day like today. A cold front will roll in overnight, dropping our highs into the 50s for Tuesday with slightly calmer winds.