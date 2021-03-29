WATCH: Governor Abbott news conference on broadband access across Texas March, 29

Beaumont, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on legislation to increase broadband access across Texas on Monday, March 29, in Beaumont.
The Governor was joined by Speaker Dade Phelan, Representative Trent Ashby, and Hamshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine.
Representative Ashby is the author of legislation that aims to increase broadband access in Texas.
The news conference was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.
KCBD livestreamed the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.
