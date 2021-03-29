Statue of Confederate Soldier removed from Ellwood Park today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The statue of the Confederate Soldier was at Ellwood Park for about 90 years until today.
Some Amarillo groups like the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Daughters of the Confederacy and the Order of Confederate Rose all gathered at the park today to honor the statue.
“We finally found a place where he will be protected and in a place of honor, which is what he deserves,” said Mike Moore, commander, Sons of the Confederate Veterans Camp.
The City Council approved Sons of Confederate Veterans and Daughters of the Confederacy to relocate the statue late last year.
Members from the groups say it is to ensure its protection from being destroyed, as it has a history of being vandalized in the past.
“Of course, there’s no fence around the park, and the last time, six or eight months ago, some people pulled trucks into the park and tried to pull the statue down, but sooner or later, you know it’s been painted on, there’s no way to protect it,” said Moore.
They’ve decided to relocate it on private property somewhere in Shamrock.
“I hate seeing it being taken down but I’m glad that the city gave us time to try and protect it and to keep it from being destroyed, by you know, different agitators. Their stance that all confederate moments should be destroyed where ever they are, I disagree with that because it’s a part of our history,” said Moore.
The City of Amarillo states “The city remains grateful for the many years of display at Ellwood park, and for the generosity of the organizations that provided them to the City.”
“They were great soldiers and they all deserve our honor,” said Moore.
Another object at Ellwood Park that caused controversy was the Fray Juan De Padilla monument.
It was criticized for its violent imagery depicting Native Americans assaulting a Spanish Priest.
That was relocated to St. Mary’s Cathedral back in September.
