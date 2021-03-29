Jersey Mike’s to donate sales to Children’s Miracle Network Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of their sales Wednesday to the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.
“Any way you slice it, 100 percent of your purchase will go to charity,” read a release from the shop.
The event is part of the chain’s 11th Annual Month of Giving.
All sales from Wednesday are included in the donation, so customers can make a stop at any time during the day and know their purchase will go toward CMN.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.