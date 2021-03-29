Jersey Mike’s to donate sales to Children’s Miracle Network Wednesday

By Bailie Myers | March 29, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:03 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of their sales Wednesday to the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.

“Any way you slice it, 100 percent of your purchase will go to charity,” read a release from the shop.

The event is part of the chain’s 11th Annual Month of Giving.

All sales from Wednesday are included in the donation, so customers can make a stop at any time during the day and know their purchase will go toward CMN.

