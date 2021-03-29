Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man facing federal charges for downloading child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is facing federal charges for downloading child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed on March 22.
In December, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division received a tip of a person uploading images of suspected child porn to a social media site.
Authorities identified Roy Rhyne as the user, according to the criminal complaint.
A public database showed Rhyne lived at a home on Palm Street in Amarillo.
He was arrested and charged with receiving or distributing child pornography.
