Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man facing federal charges for downloading child pornography

Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man facing federal charges for downloading child pornography
. (Source: KAUZ)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:22 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is facing federal charges for downloading child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed on March 22.

In December, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division received a tip of a person uploading images of suspected child porn to a social media site.

Authorities identified Roy Rhyne as the user, according to the criminal complaint.

A public database showed Rhyne lived at a home on Palm Street in Amarillo.

He was arrested and charged with receiving or distributing child pornography.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.