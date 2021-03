After a warm and windy day up in the 80s we will be tracking some cooler weather for a few days. A cold front should move through the central panhandle early Tuesday morning bringing gusty north winds with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s for the area. For Wednesday, highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s but the winds will be much lighter and skies will be sunny for both days. A slow warming trend returns for the end of the week.