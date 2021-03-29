Big Wind And Cooler Air in Doppler Dave’s Forecast

The warmest weather we have experienced in about 4 months is in place today with highs near the 80 degree mark. Unfortunately, the warm weather is being accompanied by strong, dry SW winds gusting from 40-50mph. The threat for wildfires is high and a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Another breezy day is in store tomorrow, but this will be a cooler wind behind a cold front. Northerly winds will blow in the 15-25mph range tomorrow with daytime temps running much cooler, generally in the upper 50s.