Bee infested parked car safely relocated by off-duty Las Cruces firefighter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter safely relocated a bee infested car parked outside of an Albertson’s Sunday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters responded to reports of a swarm of bees at the grocery store located at 1285 El Paseo Rd. Las Cruces police say the owner of the car placed his groceries inside and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat.
Las Cruces firefighters called off-duty fireman, and beekeeper in his spare time, Jesse Johnson to help safely remove the swarm.
Police say about 15,000 bees were removed and relocated to Johnson’s property located outside city limits. It took nearly two hours to rehome the bees.
A few people were stung, but no major injuries were reported.
