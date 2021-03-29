APD searching for 2 men involved in the murder of a man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested one man and looking for two men for the Capital Murder in the death of on man.
Today, APD Homocide Unit received three warrants for Capital Murder in the death of Trevor Riley.
29-year-old Brent Bernard Smith was arrested for Capital Murder and booked into Potter County.
Warrants were issued for 20 year-old Rickey Lee Peebles and 28-year-old Colton Gene Pullen.
If anyone has any information regarding the location of Peebles and Pullen, call APD at (806) 378-3038.
