Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Point

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Point on March 24.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Lexus Gray Monday morning. Gray was last seen in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point at 6:40 p.m. on March 24.
Gray is 5-feet-6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has blond hair and hazel eyes, and she has a nose piercing, according to the Amber Alert.
The suspect has been identified as Justin Gray, 40. He is 6-feet-1 inches tall and about 201 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes, and he has numerous tattoos on his abdomen, arms, hands, and wrists.
Anyone with any information on Lexus’ whereabouts is urged to call the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 473-3181.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.