WT Coach Tom Brown, post game statement & watch party event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Coach Tom Brown talks about the memories made from being at the National Championship for the first time in program history.
Coach Brown, on what it means to him and the team making it this far in the DII National Championship title game. “This season, if you look back, our guys, they’re going to look back and really have a lot of memories. You know, it hurts to lose, while Coach Henderson said in the locker room too. There’s only two division two teams with uniforms on today, and that was West Texas A&M and Northwest. So, we’re very proud of that, but it was tough, tough way to go out, but on both sides of it, and again, Northwest was just a little better. They were a lot better today.”
While Memories were made by the Buffs team, fans back in Canyon were making memories as well. Wt’s President hosted a watch party with food and drinks. Many fans came to watch their team compete and a couple fans were still hopeful for the future of the basketall program.
An alumni from the year of 1988, spoke to Larissa Liska at the watch party about how proud he was of his alma mater.
