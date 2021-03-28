WT Coach Tom Brown, post game statement & watch party event

Coach Brown, on what it means to him and the team making it this far in the DII National Championship title game. “This season, if you look back, our guys, they’re going to look back and really have a lot of memories. You know, it hurts to lose, while Coach Henderson said in the locker room too. There’s only two division two teams with uniforms on today, and that was West Texas A&M and Northwest. So, we’re very proud of that, but it was tough, tough way to go out, but on both sides of it, and again, Northwest was just a little better. They were a lot better today.”