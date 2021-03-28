Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
Monday through Wednesday, March 29 – 31, watch for various lane closures on RM 2381 (Bushland Road) while crews make patching repairs.
Thursday, April 1, the shoulder on SL 335 (Lakeside Drive) northbound near US 60 will be closed while crews repair downed lighting. Please drive with extra caution in this area.
As bridge rehabilitation projects along I-40 progress west of downtown Amarillo, expect the following closures:
Tuesday, March 30, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the Paramount/Julian exit to the Georgia Street exit.
Wednesday, March 31, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the Georgia Street exit and entrance ramps.
Thursday, April 1, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from the Georgia Street exit and entrance ramps.
Friday, April 2, the right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from the Paramount/Julian exit and entrance ramps.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.