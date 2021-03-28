65th Amarillo Relay Meet of Champions results and notables

4 notable athletes leave competition in the dust this weekend

By Paige Sachse | March 27, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 11:23 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 65th Amarillo Relay Meet of Champions was quite the weekend for area athletes. With the panhandle wind and weather, nothing stopped these varsity runners and fielders from competing; breaking and setting records.

On the boys side, Major Everhart proved everything that people say he is. Leaving competition in the dust. A season best time for the 100 meter dash at a time of 10.38 seconds. Trey Thomas saw the medal podium three seperate times for the 4x100 relay, 300 hurdles, and the mile realy which he anchor legged.

Girls varsity notables consist of Canyon Eagle’s Breanna Stuart. Breaking the 3200 meter record by putting up an 11:06.33 time on the board. taking home gold in the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs. Panhandle’s Macklynn Land flew through the 400 meter in just under a minute at 56.40 seconds. She also missed the Amarillo Relay Meet of Champions record by just .03 seconds. That record was set in 2014.

Below are total team scores:

Boy’s Varsity Total Team Scores Score
1. Amarillo Tascosa 176
2. Amarillo High 156.5
3. Randall 56
4. Clovis 54
5. Canyon 45.5
6. Amarillo Palo Duro 29
7. Amarillo Caprock 19
8. Wellington 14
9. Bushland 14
10. Dimmit 11
11. Wheeler 10
12. Dumas & Borger 10
Girl’s Varsity Total Team Scores Score
1. Amarillo High 174
2. Canyon 145
3. Amarillo Tascosa 83
4. Clovis 48
5. Randall 40
6. Amarillo Palo Duro 38
7. Lubbock Cooper 24
8. Amarillo Caprock 23
9. Vega 14
10. Panhandle 13
11. Bushland 8
12. Groom 4
13. Dumas 3
14. Claude 2

