65th Amarillo Relay Meet of Champions results and notables

Girls varsity notables consist of Canyon Eagle’s Breanna Stuart. Breaking the 3200 meter record by putting up an 11:06.33 time on the board. taking home gold in the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs. Panhandle’s Macklynn Land flew through the 400 meter in just under a minute at 56.40 seconds. She also missed the Amarillo Relay Meet of Champions record by just .03 seconds. That record was set in 2014.