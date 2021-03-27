23-year-old man found dead, APD Homicide unit investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation for the Amarillo Police Department.
Friday at 8:47 p.m., officers were dispatched a residence near north Grand Street and northeast 34th avenue where they found 23-year-old Trevor Riley dead.
APD says the crime scene indicate foul play and the APD Homicide unit was called to the scene.
Detectives are now looking for several individuals who are known to have been at the residence at the time of Riley’s murder.
If you have any information, you can call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.