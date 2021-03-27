Warmer Sunday

It’s been a cooler day with temperatures in the 60s. We’ve also seen clouds increase across the Western half of the area. Radar is showing some rain showers but sadly it’s all virga or precipitation that evaporates before reaching the ground. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect gradually decreasing cloud cover, light winds and lows in the lower 30s. Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light West winds.