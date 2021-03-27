Lady Sandies shut out Lubbock-Cooper, Randall wins on late goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Lady Sandies shutout Lubbock-Cooper 4-0, securing their first playoff win in at least three years. The Randall Raiders boys team scored on a late goal to knock out Lubbock-Cooper for the 5A Bi-District championship.
The Lady Sandies were led by junior Nicole Gray who scored two goals and tallied an assist on a corner kick. Ciana Carlton scored the first goal of the game to give Amarillo the early first half lead.
“The incredible thing about this team is how well they play together. We’re talking about girls on different club teams and play different systems. The one thing I told them all along if you guys could just get along and play as a team we can be unstoppable,” said Head Coach Stacey McPherson.
“Our passing and communication was just a big deal,” said junior outside left midfielder Nicole Gray. “Positivity and we just keep building each other up. At first we didn’t start off very well, but toward the end we finished it off and just played a great game.”
Up next, the Lady Sandies face El Paso Bel Air on Tuesday, March 30 at 3 p.m. in Odessa.
GIRLS SCORES
5A: Lubbock-Cooper 0, Amarillo 4
Tascosa 0, Lubbock Coronado 9
Randall 0, Abilene Wiley 1
Caprock 0, Lubbock Monterey 3
BOYS SCORES
Lubbock-Cooper 1, Randall 2
Caprock 0, Lubbock Monterey 3
Abilene Cooper 1, Palo Duro 3
