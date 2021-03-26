Cold front Saturday...

Breezy conditions will keep temps from falling very far overnight with most of the area in the upper 30s for lows. A cold front will arrive early in the morning with northerly winds of 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph and this will keep highs mainly in the upper 50s. Sunday will be much nicer with less wind and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will be a lot warmer with highs in the low 80s but we will have strong winds out of the southwest gusting to 40 mph so watch out for the fire danger.