Bulls late third period goal hands Amarillo the win over the Odessa Jackalopes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls entered Friday nights matchup against the last place Odessa Jackalopes third in the South Division, and their points continued to rise with a 2-1 victory over the Jackalopes. The Bulls switched up their lines and defenseman Sean Vlasich scored the first period goal on a wrister, his third of the season. Bulls goalie Andrew Takacs saved 24 of 25 shots on goal.