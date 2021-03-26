West Texas A&M advances to first NCAA DII Championship in program history

The Buffs are now 1-1 in Final Four appearances

By Larissa Liska | March 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:20 PM

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs men’s basketball team has made program history, advancing to their first NCAA DII championship game ever.

The Buffs took down Lincoln Memoria 87-86 in the Final Four. Under Head Coach Tom Brown’s tenure, WT is 13-3 all-time in the NCAA DII tournament.

The historic Buffs squad are now 1-1 in DII Final Four appearances, losing their first game in 2018. Last season, 2020, WT had a great chance at landing in the championship, but COVID-19 shutdown their season.

The NCAA DII Championship game is set for Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. on CBS NewsChannel 10.

