West Texas A&M advances to first NCAA DII Championship in program history

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs men’s basketball team has made program history, advancing to their first NCAA DII championship game ever.
The Buffs took down Lincoln Memoria 87-86 in the Final Four. Under Head Coach Tom Brown’s tenure, WT is 13-3 all-time in the NCAA DII tournament.
The historic Buffs squad are now 1-1 in DII Final Four appearances, losing their first game in 2018. Last season, 2020, WT had a great chance at landing in the championship, but COVID-19 shutdown their season.
The NCAA DII Championship game is set for Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. on CBS NewsChannel 10.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.