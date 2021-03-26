Warm Weekend Outlook

It’s time to kick off the weekend, and we’re doing so on a sunny note! Temperatures are looking good for today with highs in the 70s, even close to 80 for the southeast portions of the area. Skies will clear as we head into the morning, but this will allow for mixing, which opens the door for winds. We’ll see southwest winds at 20-25 mph with gusts over 30 possible at times. As we go into tonight, winds will turn out of the north with an incoming front that will keep us in the low 60s for Saturday, then warmth returns for Sunday going into early next week!