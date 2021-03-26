Sandies hold off Lubbock High, remaining undefeated and securing the Bi-District championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies defeated Lubbock High 4-1 in the boys 5A Bi-District round of playoffs. Amarillo High scored two goals in each half on Thursday. Braedan Williamson scored two goals and added an assist in the win.
”That’s what we work on everyday, moving the ball side to side. We work on possession and we work on setting up runs. We have certain runs we look to accomplish, so that’s what we’re going to be working on the next few days getting ready for our next game,” said Head Coach Mike Brasher.
“We got scored on, but we knew how to come back from it. Kept working,” said Amarillo senior midfielder Jonathan Mani. “We know we need to fight every minute and every second of each game, and looking forward to the next one.”
Bi-District Scores - Boys
5A: Amarillo High 4, Lubbock High 1
4A: Canyon 1, El Paso Riverside 9
Borger 4, Mountain View 2
Dumas 3, Clint 2 (Penalty Kicks)
Pampa 1, San Elizario 2
Bi-District Scores - Girls
4A: Borger 1, San Elizario 13
Pampa 11, Clint 0
Dumas 3, Mountain View 1
Canyon 7, El Paso Riverside 0
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.